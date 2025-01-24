PM Establishes Special Task Force To Curb Groups Involved In Human Trafficking
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 24, 2025 | 08:02 PM
Shehbaz Sharif expresses resolve to bring murderers of humanity involved in human trafficking to justice
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday established a Special Task Force to curb the groups involved in human trafficking in Pakistan.
He was chairing a weekly meeting in Islamabad today regarding steps to curb human trafficking in Pakistan.
The Prime Minister will himself lead the Task Force.
Shehbaz Sharif expressed the resolve to bring the murderers of humanity involved in human trafficking to justice. He directed to expedite the arrests of members of the gangs involved in human trafficking. He instructed all institutions, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to play their due role in identifying human traffickers.
The Prime Minister said the entire nation, including him, is in a state of deep grief over the tragic incident of Pakistani citizens' deaths in the boat of illegal immigrants.
Shehbaz Sharif was briefed about the groups involved in the deaths of Pakistanis in the boat of illegal immigrants, arrests by various institutions in Pakistan, FIRs, and the future course of action.
The meeting was informed that so far, six organized human trafficking groups have been identified and twelve FIRs have been registered. It was further told that twenty-six individuals involved in this heinous crime have been identified, while three key individuals have been arrested, and sixteen people have been placed on the passport control list. The meeting was also informed about the details of vehicles, bank accounts, and asset seizures.
Besides, the meeting was updated about the arrests and actions against suspected officials and officers of the Federal Investigation Agency. The meeting was also informed about the report of the investigative committee that went abroad in this regard.
The Prime Minister instructed to identify the human trafficking groups and ensure they receive exemplary punishment.
