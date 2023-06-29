Open Menu

PM Exchange Eid Greetings With AJK President, Governors, Allied Leaders

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2023 | 10:00 PM

PM exchange Eid greetings with AJK President, Governors, allied leaders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday felicitated President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood on telephone and expressed his best wishes for him on Eid ul Azha.

The two leaders condemned the human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The leaders paid tribute to brave Kashmiris for courageously and steadfastly facing the state terrorism of India.

The PM said Pakistan would continue to extend maximum possible assistance to Kashmiris till they gain freedom.

The prime minister also phoned the Governors of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and exchanged Eid greetings and conveyed best wishes.

He also held telephonic conversations with the leaders of the allied parties including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Aimal Wali Khan.

The PM exchanged Eid greetings and inquired about their well being.

The leaders also talked about the overall political and economic situation of the country.

Shehbaz Sharif informed the allied leaders about his conversation with the Managing Director International Monetary Fund.

The prime minister also phoned Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Sahir Shamshad Mirza and felicitated him on the auspicious occasion of Eid. The PM exchanged views on the professional matters of armed forces and their preparedness.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Khalid Maqbool Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Best

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

10 minutes ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

4 hours ago
 Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

8 hours ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

8 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan