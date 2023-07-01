Open Menu

PM Exchange Eid Greetings With AJK President, Governors, Allied Leaders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2023 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, Jun 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday felicitated President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood on telephone and expressed his best wishes for him on Eid ul Azha.

The two leaders condemned the human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The leaders paid tribute to brave Kashmiris for courageously and steadfastly facing the state terrorism of India.

The PM said Pakistan would continue to extend maximum possible assistance to Kashmiris till they gain freedom.

The prime minister also phoned the Governors of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and exchanged Eid greetings and conveyed best wishes.

He also held telephonic conversations with the leaders of the allied parties including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Aimal Wali Khan.

The PM exchanged Eid greetings and inquired about their well being.

The leaders also talked about the overall political and economic situation of the country.

Shehbaz Sharif informed the allied leaders about his conversation with the Managing Director International Monetary Fund.

The prime minister also phoned Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Sahir Shamshad Mirza and felicitated him on the auspicious occasion of Eid. The PM exchanged views on the professional matters of armed forces and their preparedness.

