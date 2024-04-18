Open Menu

PM Exchange Greetings With MPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PM exchange greetings with MPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Prior to President Asif Ali Zardari's address to the Joint Session of Parliament on Thursday, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had an interaction with parliamentarians of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and allied parties.

He went across the National Assembly Hall to exchange greetings, besides shaking hands, with the members of Parliament (MPs), including Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Earlier, the prime minister was accorded a warm welcome by the treasury benches by thumping desks as he entered the hall.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Prime Minister Exchange Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim

Recent Stories

PTA Undertakes Consultation with All Pakistan Netw ..

PTA Undertakes Consultation with All Pakistan Network Association (APNA) on Prop ..

2 minutes ago
 Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis ..

Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis due to discomfort in right kn ..

3 hours ago
 Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media c ..

Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media coordinator

4 hours ago
 Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in ta ..

Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in talks with IMF

5 hours ago
 National team determined for good performance agai ..

National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in ..

Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield

18 hours ago
 Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation ..

Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role

18 hours ago
 Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwa ..

Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..

18 hours ago
 Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan e ..

Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges

18 hours ago
 Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League sta ..

Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan