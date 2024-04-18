PM exchange greetings with MPs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Prior to President Asif Ali Zardari's address to the Joint Session of Parliament on Thursday, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had an interaction with parliamentarians of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and allied parties.

He went across the National Assembly Hall to exchange greetings, besides shaking hands, with the members of Parliament (MPs), including Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Earlier, the prime minister was accorded a warm welcome by the treasury benches by thumping desks as he entered the hall.