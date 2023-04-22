PM exchanges Eid greetings with Chairman Senate, NA Speaker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday here telephoned Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

The PM also made a telephone call to Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani and greeted him on the auspicious occasion.

Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly and Deputy Speaker thanked the prime minister and expressed their best wishes for him.