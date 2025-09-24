PM exchanges views with Austrian Chancellor in German language, Kuwaiti Crown Prince in Arabic

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday exchanged views with Republic of Austria Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker in German language and also pleasantly conversed in Arabic language with Crown Prince of State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al Sabah.
During his separate meetings, on the sidelines of 80th session of United Nations General Assembly, New York on Tuesday, the prime minister shared his views with the Austrian Chancellor about his visit to Austria during 1980s, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
In his conversation with the Kuwaiti crown prince, he also highlighted the longstanding friendship and partnership between Pakistan and Kuwait, ‘describing it as everlasting and enduring ’.
