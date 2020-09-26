UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Exposed RSS Ideology: Shibli

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 01:10 AM

PM exposed RSS ideology: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan exposed RSS extremist ideology and the oppression against the Muslims by India.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said the suggestion of a framework by the Prime Minister to bring back the stolen money laundered abroad was expression of his strong determination.

He said the PM talked about all important issues including coronavirus.

The Prime Minister once again delivered a historic speech at the United Nations and made the nation proud, he added.

The minister said he presented the case forthrightly before the world, adding achieving peace in the region will remain a dream without resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Imran Khan made it clear to the world that Kashmiris were denied their right to self determination, he added.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister World United Nations Social Media Twitter Money Muslim All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

13 minutes ago

Jafza, Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce ..

58 minutes ago

UAE, Greece aspiring for bilateral strategic partn ..

2 hours ago

US Embassy in Baku Issues Travel Alert Amid Tensio ..

1 hour ago

Putin's Security Dialogue Offer to US Very Timely ..

40 minutes ago

Mashaal Malik thanks Prime Minister for comprehens ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.