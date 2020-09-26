PM exposed RSS ideology: Shibli

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan exposed RSS extremist ideology and the oppression against the Muslims by India.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said the suggestion of a framework by the Prime Minister to bring back the stolen money laundered abroad was expression of his strong determination.

He said the PM talked about all important issues including coronavirus.

The Prime Minister once again delivered a historic speech at the United Nations and made the nation proud, he added.

The minister said he presented the case forthrightly before the world, adding achieving peace in the region will remain a dream without resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Imran Khan made it clear to the world that Kashmiris were denied their right to self determination, he added.