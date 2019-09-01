'PM exposes humanitarian crisis in IOK'

LAHORE, Sept 01 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Lawmakers and lawyers Sunday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) in Houston for exposing the humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Talking to APP, noted lawyer and analyst Shahid Zaheer Syed said the prime minister in his speech exposed the real face of India before the world.

"The prime minister highlighted the real objective of Modi government for using the term `Islamic terrorism' to suppress and oppress Muslims not only in the occupied Kashmir but also all across India," he added.

Mian Muhammad Tariq, another lawyer, the prime minister once again appealed to the world community to take notice of the grave human rights situation in the IOK.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said Imran Khan presented the case of Indian Muslims and Kashmiris before the world. Some 1.9 million Muslims in Assam were going to be deprived of the Indian citizenship while nine million Kashmiris had already been under curfew for the last 26 days.

Elsewhere in the world, the United Nations Security Council resolutions were implemented but why that law was not applied for the people of Kashmir to get their right to self-determination, he questioned.

Senator Sehar Kamran said the prime minister in his address had rightly projected the soft image of islam by terming it a religion of peace, equity, love and respect.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was following the Hindutva philosophy, but his misadventure in the occupied state would result in the resolution of Kashmir dispute, she added.

The world, she said, was witnessing that about 12 million innocent Kashmiris were being brutalised by 900,000 Indian troops. The closure of media, internet and social media accounts could not suppress the brave Kashmiris, she added.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the Islamic Society of North America in Houston via video link on Sunday morning.