PM Exposes Real Face Of Fascist Modi Across The Globe: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 01:17 PM

PM exposes real face of fascist Modi across the globe: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan to expose real face of fascist Modi across the globe and also boosted morale of the Kashmiris by effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue at United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) forum.

Talking to a private news channel he said PM Imran Khan has emerged as a true ambassador of islam. He has successfully presented Kashmir cause and internationalized the issue in an unprecedented manner.

He said International media knows the credibility of PM Imran Khan.

He had conducted successful meetings with world leaders and conveyed his message properly and effectively to them, adding, PM is committed to support the people of Kashmir till freedom of the held valley.

"It is a diplomatic victory of Pakistan that US Department of State has urged India to immediately lift curfew from Occupied Kashmir. The global leaders have shown their keen interest to visit Pakistan. Pakistan is at take off stage and we will see a prosperity and development in near future", he added.

