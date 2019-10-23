PM expresses best wishes for Nawaz Sharif: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had sought details from the Punjab government regarding the health of Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had sought details from the Punjab government regarding the health of Nawaz Sharif.

Dr Firdous, in a tweet, said the prime minister had directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical facilities to Nawaz Sharif as desired by his family.

The prime minister prayed for his recovery and expressed best wishes for him.