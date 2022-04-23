UrduPoint.com

PM Expresses Concern Over Resurfacing Of A Polio Virus Case

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2022 | 10:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday expressed concern over resurfacing of a polio virus case in the country after a period of 15 months.

Summoning a report from the authorities concerned, the prime minister directed for formulation of strategy to eradicate the crippling disease from the country.

The prime minister also summoned a meeting of the National Task Force for Polio Eradication on Monday, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

