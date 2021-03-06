UrduPoint.com
PM Expresses Concerns Again Over ECP For Organizing Poor Senate Election

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 02:14 PM

Prime Minister Imran khan has asked Speaker National Assembly to get briefing from the agencies to know the money spent to buy the candidates during these Senate elections.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan once again expressed serious concerns over Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding poor Senate elections.

“What is bad election if ECP says that it was very good election?,” PM Imran Khan questioned during his speech in the national assembly.

Prime Minister Imran Khan secured 178 votes of confidence in the National Assembly following major setup in Senate elections.

“Yousaf Raza Gillani who has become Senator refused to write letter to Switzerland when asked to do so for Zardari’s money there,” said Imran Khan. The PM said that they had huge money and they themselves did not know about their wealth abroad.

“I know these people for last 30 days and they are looting public money for decades,” he said while referring to the opposition leaders.

These opposition leaders, he said, refused to support over legislation for FATF to get Pakistan out of grey list.

“Opposition leaders have thought to blackmail me. These people do not care about the country,” he said, adding that they initially started to take out rallies but they failed to bring people.

“Just look at the assets of Yousaf Raza Gillani before becoming the PM and after that and you will know everything,” he added.

“They spent money; huge money to get Yousaf Raza Gillani win the election,” he added.

“Get secret briefing from the agencies to know the money,” PM asked the speaker, adding that he struggled a lot.

“I did a lot of struggle but the struggle of these two and half years is huge,” said the PM, calling the successive government for poor condition of state institutions.

