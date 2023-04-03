PM expresses concerns over CJP’s remarks about lawmakers in election delay case

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed serious concerns over the remarks of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial during proceeding of the case related to delay in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections.

Taking part in the National Assembly session, the prime minister endorsed the views of Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarrar regarding the expression of no confidence in the constitution of the bench.

He said Justice Ijazul Ahsan, another member of the bench, had recused himself from the bench.

He requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to constitute a full court sans two judges as it would be acceptable to the nation.

The prime minister said there were serious allegations of corruption against certain members of the bench and by including them in the bench what message was given to the whole country.

He stressed that the law of equality was applicable to all.

The prime minister said Imran Niazi during his rule had no other engagement but to spend his energies on devising nefarious schemes to send opposition leaders to jails.

He mentioned that Imran had sent him to jail twice and was trying to send him for the third time.

Earlier, the law minister briefed the House about the proceedings in the apex court and reiterated that the coalition parties had already conveyed to the court to constitute a full court to hear the instant case.