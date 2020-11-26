UrduPoint.com
PM Expresses Condolence On Death Of Javed Gardezi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

PM expresses condolence on death of Javed Gardezi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Javed Gardezi, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader who died of COVID-19.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister posted, "Saddened to learn of Javed Gardezi's death from COVID-19.

He joined us when we formed our Party 24 years ago. He was a generous host when I used to stay with him in Multan during my South Punjab political tours. My heartfelt condolences and prayers go to his family."The prime minister also tagged his picture with late Gardezi.

