(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over death of senior journalist Abdul Rauf's son.

The prime minister expressed condolence and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He also prayed for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.