PM Expresses Condolence Over Loss Of Lives In Muan Plane Crash
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his grief over the loss of many precious lives in a plane crash at Muan International Airport in Korea.
“In this hour of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and with the people and the Government of Republic of Korea,” the prime minister posted on X account.
According to foreign media reports, a Jeju Air Flight 2216 crashed at Muan International Airport on Sunday morning, resulting the deaths of at least 85 passengers.
The Boeing 737-8AS, which had departed from Bangkok with 181 people on board, including 175 passengers and six crew members, crashed as it attempted to land.
