Open Menu

PM Expresses Condolence Over Loss Of Lives In Muan Plane Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 11:50 AM

PM expresses condolence over loss of lives in Muan plane crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his grief over the loss of many precious lives in a plane crash at Muan International Airport in Korea.

“In this hour of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and with the people and the Government of Republic of Korea,” the prime minister posted on X account.

According to foreign media reports, a Jeju Air Flight 2216 crashed at Muan International Airport on Sunday morning, resulting the deaths of at least 85 passengers.

The Boeing 737-8AS, which had departed from Bangkok with 181 people on board, including 175 passengers and six crew members, crashed as it attempted to land.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Jeju Bangkok Sunday Media From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024

3 hours ago
 'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: St ..

'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study

10 hours ago
 De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at ..

De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at United Cup

13 hours ago
 Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2 ..

Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2,670 in current month

13 hours ago
 Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last maj ..

Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last major health facility' in norther ..

13 hours ago
Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over de ..

Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over debt bondage issues

13 hours ago
 Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish ..

Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish School in Zhob

13 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

13 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

13 hours ago
 Putin apologises to Azerbaijan without claiming re ..

Putin apologises to Azerbaijan without claiming responsibility in plane crash

14 hours ago
 Commissioner orders expediting anti-encroachment o ..

Commissioner orders expediting anti-encroachment operation

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan