PM Expresses Condolence To King Mohammed VI Over Death Of His Mother

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 11:30 AM

PM expresses condolence to King Mohammed VI over death of his mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed condolence to King Mohammed VI of Morocco over the death of his mother Princess Lalla Latifa.

“My heart goes out to the Royal Family and the people of Morocco in this moment of grief. May her soul rest in peace. Ameen!”, the prime minister further posted on X account.

