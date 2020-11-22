UrduPoint.com
PM Expresses Condolence With Sharif Brothers Over Death Of Their Mother

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 06:30 PM

PM expresses condolence with Sharif brothers over death of their mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday expressed his condolence with former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) president Mian Shahbaz Sharif over death of their mother.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister posted, "My condolences and prayers go to the Sharif family on the passing of Mian Nawaz and Mian Shahbaz Sharif's mother."

