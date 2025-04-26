Open Menu

PM Expresses Condolences To Iranian President In Telephone Call

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 10:50 PM

PM expresses condolences to Iranian President in telephone call

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with President Masoud Pezeshkian

of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Saturday, expressing deep condolences over the tragic

explosion at Shahid Rajaei Port in Bandar Abbas.

During the call, the prime minister conveyed heartfelt sympathies on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan to the Iranian leadership and people, mourning the loss of precious lives.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and assured President Pezeshkian that Pakistan

stands firmly with the brotherly nation of Iran during this difficult time, offering all possible

assistance.

The two leaders also discussed recent regional developments. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

shared Pakistan’s perspective on India’s provocative actions following the Pahalgam incident,

reaffirming Pakistan’s desire for peace in the region. He welcomed any positive role Iran might

wish to play in promoting regional stability.

The prime minister categorically rejected any Pakistani involvement in the Pahalgam attack, reiterating that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

He emphasized that Pakistan, itself a major

victim of terrorism over the past two decades, is open to a neutral investigation into the incident

to establish the facts.

Discussing India's actions regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, the prime minister condemned the use

of water as a weapon, vowing that Pakistan would defend its rights vigorously.

On the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed

Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination in accordance with the

United Nations resolutions.

President Pezeshkian thanked PM Shehbaz Sharif for his message of solidarity and appreciated

Pakistan's efforts for promoting peace in the region. He extended an invitation to Prime Minister Shehbaz

Sharif to visit Tehran, which the prime minister warmly accepted while reiterating his own invitation

to President Pezeshkian to visit Pakistan.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans

3 hours ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

3 hours ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

3 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

3 hours ago
 Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

7 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

7 hours ago
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

7 hours ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

10 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

14 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan