PM expresses condolences to Iranian President in telephone call

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with President Masoud Pezeshkian

of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Saturday, expressing deep condolences over the tragic

explosion at Shahid Rajaei Port in Bandar Abbas.

During the call, the prime minister conveyed heartfelt sympathies on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan to the Iranian leadership and people, mourning the loss of precious lives.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and assured President Pezeshkian that Pakistan

stands firmly with the brotherly nation of Iran during this difficult time, offering all possible

assistance.

The two leaders also discussed recent regional developments. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

shared Pakistan’s perspective on India’s provocative actions following the Pahalgam incident,

reaffirming Pakistan’s desire for peace in the region. He welcomed any positive role Iran might

wish to play in promoting regional stability.

The prime minister categorically rejected any Pakistani involvement in the Pahalgam attack, reiterating that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

He emphasized that Pakistan, itself a major

victim of terrorism over the past two decades, is open to a neutral investigation into the incident

to establish the facts.

Discussing India's actions regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, the prime minister condemned the use

of water as a weapon, vowing that Pakistan would defend its rights vigorously.

On the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed

Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination in accordance with the

United Nations resolutions.

President Pezeshkian thanked PM Shehbaz Sharif for his message of solidarity and appreciated

Pakistan's efforts for promoting peace in the region. He extended an invitation to Prime Minister Shehbaz

Sharif to visit Tehran, which the prime minister warmly accepted while reiterating his own invitation

to President Pezeshkian to visit Pakistan.