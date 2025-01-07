PM expresses condolences with Chinese leadership, people over loss of lives in quake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended his heartfelt condolences to President Xi Jinping and the brotherly people of China for the loss of precious lives in the devastating earthquake in Xizang, China.

“The entire Pakistani nation is deeply saddened by the tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those affected. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people of China during this difficult time,” the prime minister, in a post, on X handle said.