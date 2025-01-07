Open Menu

PM Expresses Condolences With Chinese Leadership, People Over Loss Of Lives In Quake

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 10:00 PM

PM expresses condolences with Chinese leadership, people over loss of lives in quake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended his heartfelt condolences to President Xi Jinping and the brotherly people of China for the loss of precious lives in the devastating earthquake in Xizang, China.

“The entire Pakistani nation is deeply saddened by the tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those affected. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people of China during this difficult time,” the prime minister, in a post, on X handle said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Earthquake Prime Minister China Post All Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional ..

Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government visits Sheikh Zaye ..

47 minutes ago
 Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region thro ..

Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2 ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2024

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUP ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUPHAT

2 hours ago
 ‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, ..

‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service

2 hours ago
 Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th confer ..

Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th conference, exhibition in Dubai

2 hours ago
DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone

DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone

2 hours ago
 Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, susta ..

Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, sustainability milestones

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-pri ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-private partnerships key catalyst ..

2 hours ago
 DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic A ..

DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic Aviation Capital

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovati ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovation, rapid response in 2024: A ..

2 hours ago
 Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Ar ..

Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Arab Plast’ in Dubai

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan