PM Expresses Deep Grief, Condolence Over Loss Of Lives In Turkiye Mishap
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed his deep grief over the loss of 12 precious lives at explosive production facility in Balikesir province of Turkiye.
On his X handle, the prime minister, expressed his heartfelt condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish brethren.
“While expressing our solidarity with the people of Turkiye, we pray for the bereaved families and swift recovery of the injured,” he said.
An explosion at an explosives production facility in Turkiye’s western Balikesir province had left 12 people dead and several others injured, Turkish media quoted the authorities.
Turkish Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu informed that five people were also injured in the blast, which occurred in the Karesi district.
