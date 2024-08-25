PM Expresses Deep Grief Over A Bus Accident On Makran Coastal Highway
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Zaireen in a bus accident on Makran Coastal Highway.
The prime minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
He also directed for timely treatment and caring for the injured in the accident.
According to media reports, a bus carrying Zaireen fell into a ravine on the Makran Coastal Highway, resulting in a number of deaths and injuries to other passengers.
