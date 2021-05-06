UrduPoint.com
PM Expresses Deep Grief Over Death Of Ashraf Sehrai

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 01:30 AM

PM expresses deep grief over death of Ashraf Sehrai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai in illegal Indian custody.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister posted"Deeply saddened by demise of Kashmiri ldr (leader) Ashraf Sehrai in illegal Indian custody.

"The prime minister further said that India's oppression of Kashmiris was a blot on international community's collective conscience.

"We will continue to support Kashmiris' just struggle for right to self-determination in acc (accordance) with UNSC Resolutions," he said in the tweet.

More Stories From Pakistan

