PM Expresses Deep Grief Over Death Of Sheikh Muhammad

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2023 | 11:00 AM

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his deep grief over the passing away of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani, a senior member of the royal family of Qatar.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said "I extend my deepest condolences to H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar and the bereaved family. May Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace!"

