PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 23rd, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep grief over the death of a senior member of the royal family of Qatar Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani.

In a tweet on Sunday, he extended his deepest condolences to the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the bereaved family. He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.