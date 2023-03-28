UrduPoint.com

PM Expresses Deep Grief Over Death Of Umrah Pilgrims

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 12:20 PM

PM expresses deep grief over death of Umrah pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep grief over the death of Umrah pilgrims who were killed in a bus accident in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured, said a press release issued by PM Office Media Wing on Tuesday .

The prime minister also prayed for the departed souls.

According to media reports, at least 20 Umrah pilgrims died and 29 others were injured after a bus carrying them overturned, collided with a bridge, and caught fire in Aqaba Shaar in the Asir region.

