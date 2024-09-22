Open Menu

PM Expresses Deep Grief Over Fatal Mine Explosion In Tabas, Iran

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PM expresses deep grief over fatal mine explosion in Tabas, Iran

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the mine explosion in Tabas, Iran.

He offered his heartfelt condolence to Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and the Iranian people on the loss of precious lives and injuries in the coal mine explosion.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Pakistan stands with its Iranian brethren during this time,” the prime minister wrote on his official X timeline.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Iran Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

9 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

18 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

1 day ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

1 day ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

1 day ago
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 day ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

1 day ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

1 day ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan