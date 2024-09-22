PM Expresses Deep Grief Over Fatal Mine Explosion In Tabas, Iran
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the mine explosion in Tabas, Iran.
He offered his heartfelt condolence to Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and the Iranian people on the loss of precious lives and injuries in the coal mine explosion.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Pakistan stands with its Iranian brethren during this time,” the prime minister wrote on his official X timeline.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Newborn body recovered6 seconds ago
-
Efforts afoot to improve traffic system, says MDA DG8 seconds ago
-
MDCAT test being held amid strict security11 seconds ago
-
Public rejects politics of chaos, endorses government's sound economic policies: PM15 seconds ago
-
485th death anniversary of Guru Nanak concluded at Kartarpur10 minutes ago
-
11 dead, 1411 injured in 1336 RTCs in Punjab10 minutes ago
-
Property taxpayers urged to avail government's 5pc rebate offer till 30th10 minutes ago
-
PMA seeks police post, Khidmat centre at Nishtar Hospital10 minutes ago
-
Uzma Kardar terms PTI's Lahore rally 'Dismal Failure' cites low turnout10 minutes ago
-
Rare falcon recovered20 minutes ago
-
Two arrested, three cases for overpricing essentials20 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrested 17,809 POs this year30 minutes ago