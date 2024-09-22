PM expresses deep grief over fatal mine explosion in Tabas, Iran

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the mine explosion in Tabas, Iran.

He offered his heartfelt condolence to Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and the Iranian people on the loss of precious lives and injuries in the coal mine explosion.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Pakistan stands with its Iranian brethren during this time,” the prime minister wrote on his official X timeline.