PM Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Death Of Pope Francis

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over death of the head of Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis.

In a message, the prime minister said that Pope Francis always guided billions of people to promote peace and love.

"Late Pope Francis was a symbol of inter-faith harmony, peace, and humanity," the prime minister remarked.

The prime minister said under his leadership, the Catholic Church spread the message of affection, tolerance, and mutual respect worldwide.

The message of Pope Francis was a source of inspiration for not only the Christians but for also the followers of all the religions.

"Pope Francis' recent statement on Easter calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Palestine, and an end to the human rights violation, reflects his peace-loving personality and love for humanity," the prime minister added.

Paying tribute to the services of late Pope Francis, the prime minister said his efforts to bring together communities of different faiths would always be remembered.

He said the passing of Pope Francis was the irreparable loss for the entire world especially the Christian Community.

On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, I extend heartfelt condolence and sympathy to the Vatican City, the global Christian Community and his followers from around the world," the prime minister said.

