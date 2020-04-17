UrduPoint.com
PM Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Deaths Of Pakistanis In Abroad Due To Coronavirus

Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:50 AM

PM expresses deep sorrow over deaths of Pakistanis in abroad due to Coronavirus

The PM commiserated with the bereaved families and prayed for the recovery of those still battling the virus.

ISLAMABAD: ( UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep grief and sorrow over the deaths of Pakistanis living and working abroad due to coronavirus here on Friday.

In his tweets, The Prime Minister said many died while serving in the frontline of the global war against COVID-19.

Commiserating with the bereaved families, the Prime Minister also prayed for early recovery of those still battling the virus.

The Prime Minister said we can never forget overseas Pakistanis who continue to do us proud and are our greatest asset.

He said the overseas Pakistanis are playing a critical role in the country's development through remittances and charity work.

