PM expresses deep sorrow over loss of 12 lives due to rain near Golra Mor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of 12 lives due to heavy rain near Golra Mor, Peshawar Road here.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude.

He directed the local administration to remain on high alert due to heavy rains in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.