Open Menu

PM Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Loss Of 12 Lives Due To Rain Near Golra Mor

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 12:30 PM

PM expresses deep sorrow over loss of 12 lives due to rain near Golra Mor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of 12 lives due to heavy rain near Golra Mor, Peshawar Road here.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude.

He directed the local administration to remain on high alert due to heavy rains in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Peshawar Prime Minister Road Alert Rawalpindi Rains

Recent Stories

Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats ..

Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats 1,220 Sudanese refugees since ..

24 minutes ago
 Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

35 minutes ago
 Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sh ..

Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sharjah’s megaproject, Masaar

54 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Rep ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

56 minutes ago
 PM applauds UAE’s support for Pakistan’s econo ..

PM applauds UAE’s support for Pakistan’s economic, financial stability

56 minutes ago
 Green Climate Fund announces Recharge Pakistan wit ..

Green Climate Fund announces Recharge Pakistan with additional investments from ..

1 hour ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Shari ..

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

13 hours ago
 US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as ..

US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as terrorists' safe haven

13 hours ago
 Extreme heat scorches Europe

Extreme heat scorches Europe

13 hours ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan