PM Expresses Dismay Over Recent Increase In Gas Prices
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 25, 2024 | 05:38 PM
The sources say that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also sought a forensic audit report regarding recent increase in the gas prices.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed dismay over recent increase in the gas prices and sought a forensic audit report in this regard, the sources privy to the development said on Monday.
PM Shehbaz also directed the Ministry of Energy to complete 16 tasks within one to three months.
The sources said that the prime minister also sought reports on gas infrastructure, gas theft, and operational deficiencies within three months.
They said that a decision was made to review the performance of OGRA and gas companies, along with immediate instructions to establish an inter-ministerial commission for monitoring the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project.
Within a month, he said, a plan would be presented to consume surplus electricity by establishing new industrial zones. The sources said that the instructions were also issued to resolve circular debt issues in the power and petroleum divisions within two weeks.
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is hearing a plea of Sui Norther Gas Company regarding 155 percent increase in the gas prices.
The Sui Northern Gas Company, they said, had proposed a price of Rs 4,489 per MMBTU, and with the increase in gas prices, there would be an additional average increase of up to 155 percent in bills.
The sources said that in the past year alone, gas prices were increased by up to 600 percent.
Recent Stories
Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC
Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy
E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions
Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..
Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute
Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drones, binoculars being used to monitor kite flying2 minutes ago
-
Hindu community celebrates Holi in traditional manner2 minutes ago
-
Agricultural development takes priority: Muhammad Sajjad12 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against beggars in ICT: 18 apprehended12 minutes ago
-
Holi colors has the status of Eid for us.Hindu community dua12 minutes ago
-
KP Health Minister conducts Informal Visit to Punjab's Primary and Secondary Health Care Department12 minutes ago
-
Appellate Tribunal approves nomination papers of Azam Swati12 minutes ago
-
Eid gifts distributed among special children at RCPH22 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against kite-flying; 280 arrested in 48 hours: CPO22 minutes ago
-
Dar, Britain's Foreign Secretary discuss ways to further enhance bilateral relations22 minutes ago
-
5 dacoits arrested, loot recovered22 minutes ago
-
Roman Catholic Council arranges Iftar dinner for dignitaries of all religions22 minutes ago