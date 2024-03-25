Open Menu

PM Expresses Dismay Over Recent Increase In Gas Prices

Published March 25, 2024

PM expresses dismay over recent increase in gas prices

The sources say that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also sought a forensic audit report regarding recent increase in the gas prices.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed dismay over recent increase in the gas prices and sought a forensic audit report in this regard, the sources privy to the development said on Monday.

PM Shehbaz also directed the Ministry of Energy to complete 16 tasks within one to three months.

The sources said that the prime minister also sought reports on gas infrastructure, gas theft, and operational deficiencies within three months.

They said that a decision was made to review the performance of OGRA and gas companies, along with immediate instructions to establish an inter-ministerial commission for monitoring the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project.

Within a month, he said, a plan would be presented to consume surplus electricity by establishing new industrial zones. The sources said that the instructions were also issued to resolve circular debt issues in the power and petroleum divisions within two weeks.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is hearing a plea of Sui Norther Gas Company regarding 155 percent increase in the gas prices.

The Sui Northern Gas Company, they said, had proposed a price of Rs 4,489 per MMBTU, and with the increase in gas prices, there would be an additional average increase of up to 155 percent in bills.

The sources said that in the past year alone, gas prices were increased by up to 600 percent.

