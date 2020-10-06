PM expresses displeasure over treason case against Nawaz Sharif, other PML-N leaders

(@fidahassanain)

Fawad Chaudhary says he informed Prime Minister Imran Khan about registration of high treason case against PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and others and he expressed displeasure.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed strong displeasure as he was informed that Nawaz Sharif and other party leaders of PML-N were booked under treason charges, said Fawad Chaudhary on Tuesday.

Fawad Chaudhary said the Prime Minister did have knowledge of the FIR registered against PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and other leaders of PML-N.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary when informed Prime Minister Imran Khan that a treason case was registered against former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N other leaders he expressed strong displeasure.

“It’s not our policy to register cases, these are the words of Nawaz Sharif’s era. Tehreek-e-Insaf is a political party,” said the Federal minister.

The game, he said, just started and there was no hurry.

He said it was difficult for the PPP workers to accept the sympathetic of the assassins of Benazir Bhutto as their leader while decision of the PPP leadership was totally against the views and ideology of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

He stated PPP workers should increase pressure on the leadership to break out of the alliance which was in fact an agenda of anarchy.

On other hands, Shehbaz Gill, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication said that the PTI government was not in the favor of making treason cases against political people.

“It was PML-N which used to do and we used to object to it,” said Shehbaz Gill.

He also stated that there was no charge of treason in the FIR which included sedition provisions which was not a crime of treason.