PM expresses gratitude to Amir of Qatar for warm hospitality

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani for his warm hospitality during his two-day visit to Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani for his warm hospitality during his two-day visit to Qatar.

"My sincere gratitude to Your Highness for your exceptionally warm hospitality!," he wrote on X in response to post written by Amir of Qatar.

"Pakistan deeply cherishes and values its special friendship with Qatar," he added.

In his post, Amir Tamim Bin Hamad emphasized the growing relationship, stating, "Today, I discussed with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif the prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The relations between our two countries are growing, and we are constantly looking forward to further developing them with our brothers in Pakistan."

In another post, the prime minister thanked Chairperson of Qatar Museum Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani in response to her post regarding the visit of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

"Thank you Your Excellency! Your gracious gesture reaffirms the enduring bonds between our two nations," the prime minister said.