- Home
- Pakistan
- PM expresses gratitude to cabinet members, officers, staff for successful operation of caretaker set ..
PM Expresses Gratitude To Cabinet Members, Officers, Staff For Successful Operation Of Caretaker Setup
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday extended gratitude to the cabinet members, officers, and staff at the PM office for their significant contributions that had played a pivotal role in the successful operation of the government setup.
He said the the collective efforts and teamwork had propelled the administration towards achieving its goals and ensuring effective governance.
Chairing the cabinet meeting held here at the Prime Minister office, he said the cabinet members' genuine and positive contribution had steered the cabinet in the right manner and without their help, this goal could not had been realized.
He also eulogized the services of the principle secretary and military secretary along with their staff for their efficiency and balanced approach despite administrative challenges related the PM office and other matters.
"I never deserved this post and I consider myself as a lucky person to serve the nation," he said adding he had tired his best to fulfill his responsibility. The prime minister said he had romance for Pakistan and he also loved the idea of the country.
"I have romance for Pakistan, I love the soul of the country.. for me Pakistan is the first and last and for me Pakistan stands as emblem of my faith. It is home to me and let us make this home stable, prosperous and developed."
He said this country had tremendous potential of natural resources. He said it was a unique territory and it had unique people with rich history.
Recent Stories
Adialal jail administration denies access to PTI’s leaders to Imran Khan
Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Diversity, Inclusivity begins fr ..
Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI algorithms
Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle Ea ..
Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow
Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..
Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Zain ul Abideen Ansari posted as DG (M&E) School Education Sindh1 minute ago
-
1094 vehicles impounded, documents of 949 vehicles seized during road checking drive1 minute ago
-
350-litre beverages discarded1 minute ago
-
Petrol pumps fined for faulty scale, overcharging in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
WAF holds meeting in connection to upcoming Aurat Azadi March11 minutes ago
-
PPP tribal districts demand appointment of Governor to resolve people's problems11 minutes ago
-
Two killed, two injured as blast occurs in house in Mansehra21 minutes ago
-
Open court of Ombudsman’s office held in Bhakkar21 minutes ago
-
One killed and 4 injured in a traffic accident in Kusur21 minutes ago
-
Adialal jail administration denies access to PTI’s leaders to Imran Khan29 minutes ago
-
PPP ready to cooperate in federal government with no power sharing: Kaira31 minutes ago
-
Over 10 million children to be immunized in Sindh41 minutes ago