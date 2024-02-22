Open Menu

PM Expresses Gratitude To Cabinet Members, Officers, Staff For Successful Operation Of Caretaker Setup

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM

PM expresses gratitude to cabinet members, officers, staff for successful operation of caretaker setup

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday extended gratitude to the cabinet members, officers, and staff at the PM office for their significant contributions that had played a pivotal role in the successful operation of the government setup.

He said the the collective efforts and teamwork had propelled the administration towards achieving its goals and ensuring effective governance.

Chairing the cabinet meeting held here at the Prime Minister office, he said the cabinet members' genuine and positive contribution had steered the cabinet in the right manner and without their help, this goal could not had been realized.

He also eulogized the services of the principle secretary and military secretary along with their staff for their efficiency and balanced approach despite administrative challenges related the PM office and other matters.

"I never deserved this post and I consider myself as a lucky person to serve the nation," he said adding he had tired his best to fulfill his responsibility. The prime minister said he had romance for Pakistan and he also loved the idea of the country.

"I have romance for Pakistan, I love the soul of the country.. for me Pakistan is the first and last and for me Pakistan stands as emblem of my faith. It is home to me and let us make this home stable, prosperous and developed."

He said this country had tremendous potential of natural resources. He said it was a unique territory and it had unique people with rich history.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Post Government Cabinet Best Love

Recent Stories

Adialal jail administration denies access to PTI’s leaders to Imran Khan

29 minutes ago
 Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Di ..

Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Diversity, Inclusivity begins fr ..

60 minutes ago
 Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI a ..

Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI algorithms

1 hour ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pa ..

Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle Ea ..

2 hours ago
 Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly ..

Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keepin ..

Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala

3 hours ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..

4 hours ago
 Suspect running social media campaign against CJP ..

Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka ..

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series

17 hours ago
 Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and ..

Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan