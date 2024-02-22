- Home
PM Expresses Gratitude To Cabinet Members, Officers, Staff For Successful Operations Of Caretaker Setup
Published February 22, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday extended gratitude to the cabinet members, officers, and staff at the PM office for their significant contributions that had played a pivotal role in the successful operations of the government setup.
He said the the collective efforts and teamwork had propelled the administration towards achieving its goals and ensuring effective governance.
Chairing the cabinet meeting held here at the Prime Minister office, he said the cabinet members' genuine and positive contribution had steered the cabinet in the right manner and without their help, this goal could not had been realized.
He also eulogized the services of the principle secretary and military secretary along with their staff for their efficiency and balanced approach despite administrative challenges related the PM office and other matters.
He said he considered himself a lucky person to have served as the caretaker prime minster.
The prime minister said he had romance for Pakistan and he also loved the idea of the country.
"I have romance for Pakistan, I love the soul of the country.. for me Pakistan is the first and last and for me Pakistan stands as emblem of my faith. It is home to me and let us make this home stable, prosperous and developed."
He said this country had tremendous potential of natural resources, and it was a unique territory and people with rich history.
