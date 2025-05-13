PM Expresses Gratitude To President Erdogan For His Strong Support, Solidarity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday expressed his profound gratitude to President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his strong expression of support and unwavering solidarity with Pakistan.
“I was profoundly touched by my dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for his strong expression of support and unwavering solidarity with Pakistan.
Pakistan is proud of its long-standing, time-tested, and abiding fraternal ties with Turkiye that have grown stronger with each new challenge. I am particularly grateful for His Excellency’s constructive role and concerted efforts in promoting peace in South Asia,” the prime minister posted on X handle.
He further prayed that the bonds between Pakistan and Turkiye might continue to grow stronger as they worked together to build a bright and prosperous future for the two countries and their peoples.
