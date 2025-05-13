PM expresses gratitude to President Erdogan for his strong support, solidarity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday expressed his profound gratitude to President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his strong expression of support and unwavering solidarity with Pakistan.

“I was profoundly touched by my dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for his strong expression of support and unwavering solidarity with Pakistan. Pakistan is proud of its long-standing, time-tested, and abiding fraternal ties with Turkiye that have grown stronger with each new challenge. I am particularly grateful for His Excellency’s constructive role and concerted efforts in promoting peace in South Asia,” the prime minister posted on X handle.

He further prayed that the bonds between Pakistan and Turkiye might continue to grow stronger as they worked together to build a bright and prosperous future for the two countries and their peoples.

Earlier addressing a cabinet meeting, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed his Ankara’s unwavering support for Pakistan and expressed satisfaction over the recent ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India.

He described the ceasefire understanding a positive step towards regional stability.

“While openly declaring our support for the brotherly people of Pakistan, we also made intense efforts to de-escalate the tension, which had risen to very dangerous levels,” Turkish media reported him as saying.

He also referred to a recent telephone conversation with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in which the two leaders discussed important issues.