PM expresses gratitude to UAE President for $1 bn deposit with SBP

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed gratitude to President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed Bin Zayed for the deposit of $1 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed gratitude to President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed Bin Zayed for the deposit of $1 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan.

In a tweet, the prime minister said that as a time-tested friend and brotherly country, the UAE had always come forward to support Pakistan.

"We deeply acknowledge this kind gesture & consider it critical to our efforts to stabilize the economy," he added.