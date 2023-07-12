Open Menu

PM Expresses Gratitude To UAE President For $1 Bn Deposit With SBP

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 09:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed gratitude to President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed Bin Zayed for the deposit of $1 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan.

In a tweet, the prime minister said that as a time-tested friend and brotherly country, the UAE had always come forward to support Pakistan.

"We deeply acknowledge this kind gesture & consider it critical to our efforts to stabilize the economy," he added.

