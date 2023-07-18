Open Menu

PM Expresses Gratitude To UAE President For His Firm Support To Economic Stability

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 09:19 PM

PM expresses gratitude to UAE President for his firm support to economic stability

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday conveyed his profound gratitude to United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his firm support to the economic and financial stability of Pakistan, which certainly manifested his deep affection and care for the welfare of the people of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday conveyed his profound gratitude to United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his firm support to the economic and financial stability of Pakistan, which certainly manifested his deep affection and care for the welfare of the people of Pakistan.

During a telephonic call with the UAE president, the prime minister also conveyed gratitude for the deposits of USD 1 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Recalling his successful visit to the UAE in January, the prime minister reiterated the common resolve of leadership in both countries to translate the fraternal bonds into mutually rewarding economic ties.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also conveyed gratitude to the UAE president for kind invitation for COP28 and appreciated the UAE's role in combating climate change.

He also expressed satisfaction on the discussion about prospective solutions to climate change challenges held during the COP28 President-designate visit to Pakistan on July 6 this year.

Both the leaders discussed further advancing economic, trade and investment ties, and creation of greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the UAE.

The two sides also exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

"Pakistan and the UAE have a history of close relationship characterized by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of supporting each other. The UAE is home to 1.7 million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries," it was further added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister State Bank Of Pakistan UAE Visit Progress United Arab Emirates United States Dollars January July Media Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Azerbaijan can boost business, cultural ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan can boost business, cultural ties through road linkages

1 minute ago
 Dar urges to further deepen US-Pakistan economic, ..

Dar urges to further deepen US-Pakistan economic, trade ties

3 minutes ago
 Commerce minister, MNAs call on PM; discuss politi ..

Commerce minister, MNAs call on PM; discuss political situation

3 minutes ago
 Shakeel's double ton puts Pakistan on top in Sri L ..

Shakeel's double ton puts Pakistan on top in Sri Lanka Test

3 minutes ago
 PPP to be more active from joining of Sardar Abdul ..

PPP to be more active from joining of Sardar Abdul Rahim in Balochistan: Changez ..

3 minutes ago
 No decision so far on NA dissolution date: Marriyu ..

No decision so far on NA dissolution date: Marriyum Aurangzeb

3 minutes ago
Almost 170 Migrants Evacuated From Abandoned Care ..

Almost 170 Migrants Evacuated From Abandoned Care Home in France - Authorities

3 minutes ago
 CDWP okays 10 projects worth Rs1,073.41bln

CDWP okays 10 projects worth Rs1,073.41bln

3 minutes ago
 White House Economic Adviser Says Not Time to Decl ..

White House Economic Adviser Says Not Time to Declare Victory Over Inflation in ..

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine Foreign Minister Says Grain Deal Not Dead, ..

Ukraine Foreign Minister Says Grain Deal Not Dead, Kiev Looking for Alternative

8 minutes ago
 Drug peddler arrested

Drug peddler arrested

8 minutes ago
 NASA Confirms Next Cygnus Cargo Mission Will Launc ..

NASA Confirms Next Cygnus Cargo Mission Will Launch to ISS on August 1

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan