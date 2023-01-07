PM expresses grief over death of Fed secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Federal Secretary for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Shair Alam Mehsud.

The prime minister expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He observed that the late Shair Alam Mehsud was among the best officers of bureaucracy. With his death, Pakistan Civil Service had lost a competent officer, he added.