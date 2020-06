(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of former amir Jammat e Islami Syed Munawwar Hasan.

On his Twitter account the prime minister posted "Am saddened to learn of the passing of Ex Amir JI Munawwar Hasan sahab. My prayers and condolences go to his family."