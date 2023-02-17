PM expresses grief over death of Justice (retd) Malik Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed grief over the death of Justice (Retd.) Malik Muhammad Qayyum.

The prime minister extended condolences to the family of Justice (retd) Qayyum and said the deceased had a distinguished position in the field of law.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.