UrduPoint.com

PM Expresses Grief Over Death Of Justice (retd) Malik Qayyum

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2023 | 01:00 PM

PM expresses grief over death of Justice (retd) Malik Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed grief over the death of Justice (Retd.) Malik Muhammad Qayyum.

The prime minister extended condolences to the family of Justice (retd) Qayyum and said the deceased had a distinguished position in the field of law.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Family

Recent Stories

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Doga ..

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore

60 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 PM assures continuous support, relief assistance t ..

PM assures continuous support, relief assistance to quake-hit Turkiye

2 hours ago
 UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid oper ..

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in TÃ¼rkiye

2 hours ago
 US reaffirms commitment to advance bilateral relat ..

US reaffirms commitment to advance bilateral relationship with Pakistan

2 hours ago
 FM in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference ..

FM in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.