PM Expresses Grief Over Death Of Khalid Hameed Farooqi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2022 | 10:00 AM

PM expresses grief over death of Khalid Hameed Farooqi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday expressed his grief over the death of veteran journalist Khalid Hameed Farooqi.

The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that late Farooqi had been a veteran and devoted journalist and his death had been a huge loss to the field of journalism.

His contributions in the journalistic field would be remembered for long, he added.

