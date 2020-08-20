PM expresses grief over death of senior politician Mir Hasil Bizenjo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed profound grief over the passing away of senior politician Mir Hasil Bizenjo.

The prime minister in a message extended condolences to the bereaved family of Mir Hasil Bizenjo and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Mir Hasil Bizenjo died at the age of 62 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karachi.