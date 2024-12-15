Open Menu

PM Expresses Grief Over Death Of Siddique-ul-Farooq

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PM expresses grief over death of Siddique-ul-Farooq

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed profound sorrow and regret over the passing of Siddique-ul-Farooq, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), and former Chairman of the House Building Finance Corporation and the Evacuee Trust Property board.

In his condolence message on Sunday, the Prime Minister prayed for the elevation of Siddique-ul-Farooq’s ranks in the hereafter and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

“Siddique-ul-Farooq’s services to the Pakistan Muslim League-N will always be remembered,” said the Prime Minister, emphasizing the late leader’s loyalty and significant contributions to the party.

He further remarked, “With his passing, the party has lost a dedicated and wise politician.”

The Prime Minister prayed for the departed soul, saying, “May Allah Almighty grant Siddique-ul-Farooq a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous. Ameen.”

