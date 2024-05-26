PM Expresses Grief Over Death Of Veteran Artist Talat Hussain
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of Talat Hussain, a veteran film, tv, and radio artist.
In a message, the prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the departed soul in paradise and to give courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with equanimity.
He said Talat Hussain was a legendary actor whose dialogue delivery was well-known in his era.
The prime minister said Talat Hussain's lively acting skills won the hearts of drama and film fans worldwide.
"His contributions to Pakistan's theater, film, TV, and radio will always be remembered," the prime minister said.
"The gap created with his death can never be filled," he added.
"May Allah grant the deceased a high rank in heaven," he prayed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
‘India using sham elections in IIOJK to perpetuate its military occupation’15 minutes ago
-
Admin sets up heat stroke camps; educating citizens on preventive measures15 minutes ago
-
Citizens urged not to invest in illegal housing societies15 minutes ago
-
1634 cases registered against electricity thieves in Rwp division15 minutes ago
-
DC Dir Lower visits to Al-Khidmat Aghosh Centre25 minutes ago
-
No one to be allowed to collect hides of sacrificial animal without permission25 minutes ago
-
13 died in tragic accident: thousands of citizens attend funeral prayer25 minutes ago
-
Acting President condoles death of renowned artist Talat Hussain35 minutes ago
-
Weather likely to remain dry, hot in most parts of KP35 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 329,200 cusecs water35 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts major operation against adulteration mafia2 hours ago
-
PPP delegation calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif2 hours ago