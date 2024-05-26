PM expresses grief over death of veteran artist Talat Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of Talat Hussain, a veteran film, tv, and radio artist.

In a message, the prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the departed soul in paradise and to give courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with equanimity.

He said Talat Hussain was a legendary actor whose dialogue delivery was well-known in his era.

The prime minister said Talat Hussain's lively acting skills won the hearts of drama and film fans worldwide.

"His contributions to Pakistan's theater, film, TV, and radio will always be remembered," the prime minister said.

"The gap created with his death can never be filled," he added.

"May Allah grant the deceased a high rank in heaven," he prayed.