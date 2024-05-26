Open Menu

PM Expresses Grief Over Death Of Veteran Artist Talat Hussain

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM

PM expresses grief over death of veteran artist Talat Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of Talat Hussain, a veteran film, tv, and radio artist. 

In a message, the prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the departed soul in paradise and to give courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with equanimity.

 

He said Talat Hussain was a legendary actor whose dialogue delivery was well-known in his era.

The prime minister said Talat Hussain's lively acting skills won the hearts of drama and film fans worldwide. 

"His contributions to Pakistan's theater, film, TV, and radio will always be remembered," the prime minister said.

 

"The gap created with his death can never be filled," he added. 

"May Allah grant the deceased a high rank in heaven," he prayed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Film And Movies Talat Hussain May Family TV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

16 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

18 hours ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

18 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

18 hours ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

19 hours ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

20 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

20 hours ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

21 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan