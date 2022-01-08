UrduPoint.com

PM Expresses Grief Over Death Toll In Murree; Orders Inquiry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2022 | 04:10 PM

PM expresses grief over death toll in Murree; orders inquiry

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressing his shock and grief over the tragic deaths of tourists in Murree, ordered an inquiry and regulations to avert such tragedies in future.

The prime minister observed that heavy snowfall and a huge rush of tourists caught the district administration unprepared, he tweeted.

"Shocked & upset at tragic deaths of tourists on road to Murree. Unprecedented snowfall & rush of ppl (people) proceeding without checking weather conditions caught district admin unprepared. Have ordered inquiry & putting in place strong regulation to ensure prevention of such tragedies," he said.

According to reports, over a dozen stranded tourists including women and children froze to death after an overnight blizzard pummeled the hilly resort.\932

