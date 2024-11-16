PM Expresses Grief Over Demise Of ANP Leader Ilyas Bilour
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Awami National Party leader and former Senator Ilyas Ahmed Bilour.
The prime minister prayed for the departed soul and patience and strength for the bereaved family, according to a statement issued by the PM Office Press Wing.
"Ilyas Ahmed Bilour's remarkable services for the welfare of the people are commendable," PM Shehbaz said.
He said as a Senator, Ilyas Ahmed Bilour represented the public with excellence.
"The late leader's political contributions will be remembered," he said adding that the space created in the political landscape due to the death of Ilyas Ahmed Bilour will be difficult to fill.
