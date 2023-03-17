PM expresses grief over fire incident in Lower Kohistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the fire incident in Lower Kohistan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At least 10 persons of the same family, including women, children and men died and 13 others were injured when fire broke out in a house in Siri Paye area of Lower Kohistan.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for grant of eternal peace and elevation of ranks in paradise to those killed in the incident.

He also directed to provide all possible medical assistance to the injured.