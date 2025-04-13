PM expresses grief over killing of eight Pakistanis in Iran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the cruel killing of eight Pakistanis in the area of Mehrestan, Sistan province in Iran.

He expressed grave concern over the killing of Pakistanis on Iranian land.

He prayed for the departed souls and the bereaved families.

The prime minister said the menace of terrorism was devastating for all countries in the region.

He called for the implementation of a coordinated strategy of all countries in the region against terrorism.

He said the Iranian government, after immediately arresting the accused, should mete out just punishment to them and bring before the public reasons for this cruel act.

He directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to contact with the families of the deceased Pakistanis and Pakistan's embassy in Iran for the safe return of their dead bodies.